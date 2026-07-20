U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District employees participated in an American Red Cross blood drive at the district headquarters in Buffalo, New York, July 22, 2026. The blood drive helped support the American Red Cross during a national blood shortage while reinforcing the Buffalo District's commitment to serving communities both on and off the job. (U.S. Army photos by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9824930
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-FB511-2786
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive [Image 8 of 8], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.