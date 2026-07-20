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    Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive [Image 4 of 8]

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    Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District employees participated in an American Red Cross blood drive at the district headquarters in Buffalo, New York, July 22, 2026. The blood drive helped support the American Red Cross during a national blood shortage while reinforcing the Buffalo District's commitment to serving communities both on and off the job. (U.S. Army photos by Kaylee Wendt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 13:37
    Photo ID: 9824922
    VIRIN: 260722-A-FB511-2782
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive [Image 8 of 8], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive
    Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive
    Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive
    Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive
    Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive
    Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive
    Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive
    Buffalo District Employees Participate in Red Cross Blood Drive

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Employee Recreation Association
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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