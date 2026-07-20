Personnel assigned to the Material Handling Equipment Division at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Site Ventura County demonstrate the operation of a Hyster Reach Stacker for command leadership at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, April 29, 2026. The new equipment expands the site's heavy-lift capability and supports the National Science Foundation's U.S. Antarctic Program shipping mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Frank Valdez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9824914
|VIRIN:
|260429-N-KH157-5919
|Resolution:
|5659x3765
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura Upgrades Heavy-Lift Capability for Antarctic Mission [Image 2 of 2], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura Upgrades Heavy-Lift Capability for Antarctic Mission
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