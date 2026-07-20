NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura Upgrades Heavy-Lift Capability for Antarctic Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel assigned to the Material Handling Equipment Division at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Site Ventura County demonstrate the operation of a Hyster Reach Stacker for command leadership at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, April 29, 2026. The new equipment expands the site's heavy-lift capability and supports the National Science Foundation's U.S. Antarctic Program shipping mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Frank Valdez)