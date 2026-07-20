(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura Upgrades Heavy-Lift Capability for Antarctic Mission [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura Upgrades Heavy-Lift Capability for Antarctic Mission

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Personnel assigned to the Material Handling Equipment Division at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Site Ventura County demonstrate the operation of a Hyster Reach Stacker for command leadership at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, April 29, 2026. The new equipment expands the site's heavy-lift capability and supports the National Science Foundation's U.S. Antarctic Program shipping mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Frank Valdez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 13:37
    Photo ID: 9824914
    VIRIN: 260429-N-KH157-5919
    Resolution: 5659x3765
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura Upgrades Heavy-Lift Capability for Antarctic Mission [Image 2 of 2], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura Upgrades Heavy-Lift Capability for Antarctic Mission
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura Upgrades Heavy-Lift Capability for Antarctic Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura Upgrades Heavy-Lift Capability for Antarctic Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery