NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura Upgrades Heavy-Lift Capability for Antarctic Mission

Photo By Frank Valdez | Personnel assigned to the Material Handling Equipment Division at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Site Ventura County pose with NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Executive Director Bert Heck and Command Master Chief Tangela Holmes in front of the site's new Hyster Reach Stacker at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, April 29, 2026. The Reach Stacker expands the site's heavy-lift capability and strengthens support for the National Science Foundation's U.S. Antarctic Program shipping mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Frank Valdez) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Frank Valdez | Personnel assigned to the Material Handling Equipment Division at Naval Supply Systems...... read more read more

By Arthur Hill NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - As preparations begin for the National Science Foundation's U.S. Antarctic Program shipping season, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego Site Ventura has added a 101,000-pound Hyster Reach Stacker to its fleet. The new equipment safely and efficiently moves fully loaded 20- and 40-foot shipping containers, significantly expanding the site's heavy-lift capability.

The acquisition reflects the proactive work of the Material Handling Equipment Division within the Fleet Support Department. The team managed the procurement process as part of an ongoing effort to replace aging equipment and provide frontline personnel with reliable, mission-ready assets for high-tempo operations.

Each year, Site Ventura processes shipping containers supporting the National Science Foundation (NSF) mission, moving scientific equipment, hazardous materials and sustainment cargo essential to year-round research in Antarctica. The Reach Stacker arrived ahead of the annual shipping surge and will improve operator visibility, reduce container handling time and increase efficiency during loading, staging and transportation operations.

"The arrival of this Reach Stacker significantly enhances our ability to execute the NSF mission," said Robert Medina, deputy site director. "It gives our operators the capability to move containers more safely and efficiently, increasing our capacity to support one of the Navy's most important interagency logistics missions."

The command recently showcased the new equipment to leadership, underscoring its investment in modernizing Site Ventura's material handling capabilities. Combined with ongoing improvements by the Material Handling Equipment Division, the Reach Stacker demonstrates NAVSUP FLC San Diego’s commitment to delivering reliable logistics support and ensuring critical cargo reaches Antarctica safely and on schedule.