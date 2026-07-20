Pacific Partnership 2026 Participants Conduct a Water Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia

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Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), Indonesian National Armed Forces (Tentara Nasional Indonesia), and Indonesian National Search and Rescue personnel carry a rigid hull inflatable boat out of the water during a PP26 water rescue subject matter expert exchange in Sibolga, Indonesia, July 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Rowan Dangerfield)