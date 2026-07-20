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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Participants Conduct a Water Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia [Image 3 of 5]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Participants Conduct a Water Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia

    INDONESIA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), Indonesian National Armed Forces (Tentara Nasional Indonesia), and Indonesian National Search and Rescue personnel recover a simulated casualty during a PP26 water rescue subject matter expert exchange in Sibolga, Indonesia, July 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Rowan Dangerfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9824687
    VIRIN: 260722-N-RJ809-2564
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Participants Conduct a Water Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia [Image 5 of 5], by SA Rowan Dangerfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Participants Conduct a Water Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Participants Conduct a Water Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Participants Conduct a Water Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Participants Conduct a Water Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Participants Conduct a Water Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia

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    Pacific Partnership
    Pacific Partnership 2026
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