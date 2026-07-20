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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course [Image 5 of 7]

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 complete the Assault Course during Basic Cadet Training at Jacks Valley, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 21, 2026. The training develops confidence, teamwork, discipline, and resilience as basic cadets build warfighting readiness during the second phase of BCT. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:16
    Photo ID: 9824681
    VIRIN: 260721-F-IU057-1024
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course [Image 7 of 7], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course
    U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course

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    U.S. Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Basic Cadet Training
    Jacks Valley
    Assault Course
    freedom250

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