U.S. Air Force Academy Basic Cadet Training Assault Course

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 complete the Assault Course during Basic Cadet Training at Jacks Valley, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 21, 2026. The training develops confidence, teamwork, discipline, and resilience as basic cadets build warfighting readiness during the second phase of BCT. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)