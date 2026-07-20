Date Taken: 07.17.2026 Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:18 Photo ID: 9824674 VIRIN: 260717-A-QM174-9457 Resolution: 5322x3548 Size: 3.32 MB Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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This work, 1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.