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    1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 3 of 3]

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    1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Karen Sampson 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment celebrates the change of command ceremony where Col. John F. Robicahux relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Kenneth G. Williard at Maks Army Airfield, Fort Polk, La. July 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Natalie Gilormini, 1-5 AV Bn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9824674
    VIRIN: 260717-A-QM174-9457
    Resolution: 5322x3548
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk
    1-5 AVN BN Change of Command
    1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk

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    1-5 Aviation Battalion
    JRTC & Fort Polk
    FORT POLK FIRST

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