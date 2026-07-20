1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment celebrates the change of command ceremony where Col. John F. Robicahux relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Kenneth G. Williard at Maks Army Airfield, Fort Polk, La. July 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Natalie Gilormini, 1-5 AV Bn)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 12:18
|Photo ID:
|9824674
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-QM174-9457
|Resolution:
|5322x3548
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk
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