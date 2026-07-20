1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk

FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES
07.17.2026
FORT POLK, LA. — A change of command for 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment
was held July 17 at the battalion’s headquarters at Maks Army Airfield.
Soldiers, families and the community watched as Col. Kenneth G. Williard accepted
command and took the battalion’s colors as the community bid farewell to current
commander Col. John F. Robichaux.
“I'd like to focus and try to describe the immense leadership challenge that comes with
commanding 1-5 Aviation Battalion here at Fort Polk,” said Col. Adam Barlow, garrison
commander. “It's true, the purpose of this organization is to flawlessly provide aviation
support for the Joint Readiness Training Center; in fact, that is the reason the unit is
here and their decisive purpose for the installation.”
Barlow accurately described 1-5 AV Bn. as Jedi Knight-level aviators capable of search
and rescue and medical evacuation in the worst conditions and situations. And, aviators
capable of air assault operations and replicating enemy attacks which relentlessly wreak
necessary havoc on rotational training units here.
“It's amazing that the battalion executes all these tasks flawlessly, without any mission
denied,” he said.
The battalion not only takes care of aviators, but they also care for smaller units
assigned to Fort Polk. These include the reception company, military police, Military
Working Dogs, parachute riggers, garrison staff and staff assigned to JRTC.
“The professionals standing in formation in front of you operate at the highest levels with
the highest standards, achieving the highest results,” Barlow said.
Robichaux credited his success to his family, the Diamondback Soldiers and the
mentorship from JRTC and Fort Polk’s command teams.
“The pride I have for this battalion is unmatched,” Robichaux said.
Robichaux emphasized some of the fond memories made during his command.
“We stole missions from the Coast Guard, flew the Chief of Staff of the Army, practiced
dog attacks on each other, shook and rigged parachutes, deactivated countless
explosive threats to the community, arrested a sergeant major and me during training,
and worked tirelessly on weekends flying JRTC’s observer-coach trainers to support the
war fighters in the training area,” Robichaux said.
“The term, “no mission denied,” is absolutely on display these past two years and I am
proud of you,” he said.
Col. Robichaux and his family will move to Sembach, Germany. Robichaux will serve as
Global Health Engagement Officer for the 68th Theater Medical Command.
“Col. Robichaux and Laura, thank you for the exceptional leadership and dedication you
have poured into this battalion over the last two years,” Williard said. “Your legacy will
be missed.”
Lt. Col. Williard’s history is with the Joint Readiness Training Command Operations
Group here, working with Aviation plans, operations and training, as well as serving as
the officer in charge of the Aviation and Airspace Group.
“Diamondbacks, you look great in formation today,” Williard said. “I've been consistently
impressed over the last two years with everything that you guys have been able to
accomplish. You're one of the backbones of this organization and help the Joint
Readiness Training Center prepare units for the hardest day of ground combat every
day. I look forward to writing the next chapter and serving with each and every one of
you.”
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 12:18
|Story ID:
|570497
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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