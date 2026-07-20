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    1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk

    1-5 AVN BN Change of Command

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Karen Sampson | 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment celebrates the change of command ceremony where...... read more read more

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Karen Sampson 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    FORT POLK, LA. — A change of command for 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment
    was held July 17 at the battalion’s headquarters at Maks Army Airfield.
    Soldiers, families and the community watched as Col. Kenneth G. Williard accepted
    command and took the battalion’s colors as the community bid farewell to current
    commander Col. John F. Robichaux.
    “I'd like to focus and try to describe the immense leadership challenge that comes with
    commanding 1-5 Aviation Battalion here at Fort Polk,” said Col. Adam Barlow, garrison
    commander. “It's true, the purpose of this organization is to flawlessly provide aviation
    support for the Joint Readiness Training Center; in fact, that is the reason the unit is
    here and their decisive purpose for the installation.”
    Barlow accurately described 1-5 AV Bn. as Jedi Knight-level aviators capable of search
    and rescue and medical evacuation in the worst conditions and situations. And, aviators
    capable of air assault operations and replicating enemy attacks which relentlessly wreak
    necessary havoc on rotational training units here.
    “It's amazing that the battalion executes all these tasks flawlessly, without any mission
    denied,” he said.
    The battalion not only takes care of aviators, but they also care for smaller units
    assigned to Fort Polk. These include the reception company, military police, Military
    Working Dogs, parachute riggers, garrison staff and staff assigned to JRTC.
    “The professionals standing in formation in front of you operate at the highest levels with
    the highest standards, achieving the highest results,” Barlow said.
    Robichaux credited his success to his family, the Diamondback Soldiers and the
    mentorship from JRTC and Fort Polk’s command teams.
    “The pride I have for this battalion is unmatched,” Robichaux said.
    Robichaux emphasized some of the fond memories made during his command.
    “We stole missions from the Coast Guard, flew the Chief of Staff of the Army, practiced
    dog attacks on each other, shook and rigged parachutes, deactivated countless
    explosive threats to the community, arrested a sergeant major and me during training,
    and worked tirelessly on weekends flying JRTC’s observer-coach trainers to support the
    war fighters in the training area,” Robichaux said.
    “The term, “no mission denied,” is absolutely on display these past two years and I am
    proud of you,” he said.
    Col. Robichaux and his family will move to Sembach, Germany. Robichaux will serve as
    Global Health Engagement Officer for the 68th Theater Medical Command.
    “Col. Robichaux and Laura, thank you for the exceptional leadership and dedication you
    have poured into this battalion over the last two years,” Williard said. “Your legacy will
    be missed.”
    Lt. Col. Williard’s history is with the Joint Readiness Training Command Operations
    Group here, working with Aviation plans, operations and training, as well as serving as
    the officer in charge of the Aviation and Airspace Group.
    “Diamondbacks, you look great in formation today,” Williard said. “I've been consistently
    impressed over the last two years with everything that you guys have been able to
    accomplish. You're one of the backbones of this organization and help the Joint
    Readiness Training Center prepare units for the hardest day of ground combat every
    day. I look forward to writing the next chapter and serving with each and every one of
    you.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:18
    Story ID: 570497
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk, by SSG Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1-5 AVN BN Change of Command
    1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk
    1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk

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