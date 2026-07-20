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    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX [Image 5 of 5]

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    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO (July 21, 2026) Chief Science Director Darrin Frye of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by Cmdr. Rachel Condon, interim director, Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine, speaks with the delegation from the Houston-based TradeIL South-Midwest USA of Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration at VelocityTX Innovation Center. Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration actively manages programs and events across different regions. Their North American and European divisions host targeted symposiums and exhibitions to promote Israel's top export categories, which are heavily focused on capital goods, integrated circuits, medical instruments, and advanced cybersecurity software. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9824659
    VIRIN: 260721-N-ND850-1005
    Resolution: 2400x1500
    Size: 766.48 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX [Image 5 of 5], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX
    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX
    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX
    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX
    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX

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