San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX

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SAN ANTONIO (July 21, 2026) Chief Science Director Darrin Frye of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by Cmdr. Rachel Condon, interim director, Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine, speaks with the delegation from the Houston-based TradeIL South-Midwest USA of Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration at VelocityTX Innovation Center. Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration actively manages programs and events across different regions. Their North American and European divisions host targeted symposiums and exhibitions to promote Israel's top export categories, which are heavily focused on capital goods, integrated circuits, medical instruments, and advanced cybersecurity software. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer/Released)