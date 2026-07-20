Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO (July 21, 2026) Chief Science Director Darrin Frye of Naval Medical...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO (July 21, 2026) Chief Science Director Darrin Frye of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by Cmdr. Rachel Condon, interim director, Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine, speaks with the delegation from the Houston-based TradeIL South-Midwest USA of Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration at VelocityTX Innovation Center. Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration actively manages programs and events across different regions. Their North American and European divisions host targeted symposiums and exhibitions to promote Israel's top export categories, which are heavily focused on capital goods, integrated circuits, medical instruments, and advanced cybersecurity software. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research &amp; Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer/Released) see less | View Image Page

San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN ANTONIO – Research directors from Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, and U.S. Air Force 59th Medical Wing met with representatives from the Houston-based TradeIL South-Midwest USA of Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration at VelocityTX Innovation Center, July 21.



Facilitated by VelocityTX’s Chief Innovation Officer Jeremy Nelson, the meeting focused on future collaborations with Israeli companies that may be able to fulfill any requirements of the San Antonio-based research commands.



According to Yair Albin, economic consul for TradelL, the delegation wanted to meet with the researchers to learn about the process of communication with the organizations and identify Israeli companies to accommodate any needs.



Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration actively manages programs and events across different regions. Their North American and European divisions host targeted symposiums and exhibitions to promote Israel's top export categories, which are heavily focused on capital goods, integrated circuits, medical instruments, and advanced cybersecurity software.



VelocityTX is a nonprofit organization that seeks to advance San Antonio’s life science industry in order to promote sustainable economic and community growth.



NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.