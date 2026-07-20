(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX

    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX

    Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO (July 21, 2026) Chief Science Director Darrin Frye of Naval Medical...... read more read more

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX
    SAN ANTONIO – Research directors from Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, and U.S. Air Force 59th Medical Wing met with representatives from the Houston-based TradeIL South-Midwest USA of Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration at VelocityTX Innovation Center, July 21.

    Facilitated by VelocityTX’s Chief Innovation Officer Jeremy Nelson, the meeting focused on future collaborations with Israeli companies that may be able to fulfill any requirements of the San Antonio-based research commands.

    According to Yair Albin, economic consul for TradelL, the delegation wanted to meet with the researchers to learn about the process of communication with the organizations and identify Israeli companies to accommodate any needs.

    Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration actively manages programs and events across different regions. Their North American and European divisions host targeted symposiums and exhibitions to promote Israel's top export categories, which are heavily focused on capital goods, integrated circuits, medical instruments, and advanced cybersecurity software.

    VelocityTX is a nonprofit organization that seeks to advance San Antonio’s life science industry in order to promote sustainable economic and community growth.

    NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:02
    Story ID: 570495
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX
    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX
    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX
    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX
    San Antonio Research Commands meet with Israeli Foreign Trade Representatives at VelocityTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine (BUMED)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version