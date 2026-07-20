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    Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi [Image 2 of 7]

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    Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi

    ROTA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Jevan Alves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Rota, Northern Mariana Islands (July 20, 2026) - After Super Typhoon Bavi, joint efforts between FEMA and the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation led to the installation of generators at the Rota main power plant of Northern Mariana Islands, enabling repairs to begin with The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspecting the progress.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 09:13
    Photo ID: 9824273
    VIRIN: 260720-O-XG537-3859
    Resolution: 2400x1349
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ROTA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi [Image 7 of 7], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi
    Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi
    Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi
    Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi
    Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi
    Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi
    Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi

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    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Natural Disaster
    Bavi26
    Super Typhoon Bavi

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