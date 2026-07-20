Joint Efforts Restore Power at Rota Main Plant of Northern Mariana Islands After Super Typhoon Bavi

Rota, Northern Mariana Islands (July 20, 2026) - After Super Typhoon Bavi, joint efforts between FEMA and the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation led to the installation of generators at the Rota main power plant of Northern Mariana Islands, enabling repairs to begin with The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspecting the progress.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 09:13
|Photo ID:
|9824271
|VIRIN:
|260720-O-XG537-1370
|Resolution:
|2400x1349
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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