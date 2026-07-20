Rota Community Leads Distribution of 23,000 Meals After Super Typhoon Bavi, With Support From World Central Kitchen and FEMA

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Rota, Northern Mariana Islands (July 19, 2026) - Community leaders from Rota—including the Office of the Honorable Mayor Aubrey Hocog, police, fire department, and other government officials—led the distribution of 171 pallets of relief supplies and 24 pallets of meals, totaling about 23,000 meals, with support from World Central Kitchen and assistance from FEMA. The effort provided vital aid at points of distribution across the island in response to Super Typhoon Bavi.