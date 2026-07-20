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    Rota Community Leads Distribution of 23,000 Meals After Super Typhoon Bavi, With Support From World Central Kitchen and FEMA [Image 5 of 6]

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    Rota Community Leads Distribution of 23,000 Meals After Super Typhoon Bavi, With Support From World Central Kitchen and FEMA

    ROTA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Jevan Alves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Rota, Northern Mariana Islands (July 19, 2026) - Community leaders from Rota—including the Office of the Honorable Mayor Aubrey Hocog, police, fire department, and other government officials—led the distribution of 171 pallets of relief supplies and 24 pallets of meals, totaling about 23,000 meals, with support from World Central Kitchen and assistance from FEMA. The effort provided vital aid at points of distribution across the island in response to Super Typhoon Bavi.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9824260
    VIRIN: 260719-O-XG537-6687
    Resolution: 2400x1350
    Size: 629.2 KB
    Location: ROTA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rota Community Leads Distribution of 23,000 Meals After Super Typhoon Bavi, With Support From World Central Kitchen and FEMA [Image 6 of 6], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rota Community Leads Distribution of 23,000 Meals After Super Typhoon Bavi, With Support From World Central Kitchen and FEMA
    Rota Community Leads Distribution of 23,000 Meals After Super Typhoon Bavi, With Support From World Central Kitchen and FEMA
    Rota Community Leads Distribution of 23,000 Meals After Super Typhoon Bavi, With Support From World Central Kitchen and FEMA
    Rota Community Leads Distribution of 23,000 Meals After Super Typhoon Bavi, With Support From World Central Kitchen and FEMA
    Rota Community Leads Distribution of 23,000 Meals After Super Typhoon Bavi, With Support From World Central Kitchen and FEMA
    Rota Community Leads Distribution of 23,000 Meals After Super Typhoon Bavi, With Support From World Central Kitchen and FEMA

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    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Natural Disaster
    Bavi26
    Super Typhoon Bavi

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