Bird Island Pier undergoes repairs as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District project in Buffalo, New York, July 20, 2026. The project will restore the historic navigation structure to help protect Buffalo Harbor, support maritime commerce, and maintain safe navigation throughout the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9824243
|VIRIN:
|260720-A-FB511-2769
|Resolution:
|4080x3060
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation [Image 10 of 10], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.