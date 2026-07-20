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    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation [Image 4 of 10]

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    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Bird Island Pier undergoes repairs as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District project in Buffalo, New York, July 20, 2026. The project will restore the historic navigation structure to help protect Buffalo Harbor, support maritime commerce, and maintain safe navigation throughout the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 08:49
    Photo ID: 9824238
    VIRIN: 260720-A-FB511-2764
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.09 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation [Image 10 of 10], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation
    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation
    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation
    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation
    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation
    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation
    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation
    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation
    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation
    Bird Island Pier Repairs Strengthen Great Lakes Navigation

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    Buffalo District
    Bird Island Pier
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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