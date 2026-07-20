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    Navy Medicine logistics serves as the backbone to advancing fleet readiness [Image 2 of 2]

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    Navy Medicine logistics serves as the backbone to advancing fleet readiness

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    260714-N-VL857-9367 Williamsburg, Va. (July 14, 2026) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, acting Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, held an open discussion town hall meeting with Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) at the Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia, on July 14, 2026. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine leadership to meet personnel and to discuss expeditionary medical readiness, global medical logistics, and the future of the naval medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Julius Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 06:44
    Photo ID: 9824124
    VIRIN: 260714-N-VL857-9367
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Navy Medicine logistics serves as the backbone to advancing fleet readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine logistics serves as the backbone to advancing fleet readiness

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    Navy Medicine, NMRLC, BUMED, Logistics, EXMEDS

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