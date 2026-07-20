Navy Medicine logistics serves as the backbone to advancing fleet readiness

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260714-N-VL857-9367 Williamsburg, Va. (July 14, 2026) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, acting Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, held an open discussion town hall meeting with Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) at the Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia, on July 14, 2026. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine leadership to meet personnel and to discuss expeditionary medical readiness, global medical logistics, and the future of the naval medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Julius Evans)