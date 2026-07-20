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    Navy Medicine logistics serves as the backbone to advancing fleet readiness [Image 1 of 2]

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    Navy Medicine logistics serves as the backbone to advancing fleet readiness

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    260714-N-VL857-9357 Matthew Gerten, the technical requirements manager for the civil engineer support equipment and engineer end item sustainment at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) listens to Rear Adm. Matthew Case, acting Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, during a question-and-answer session at a town hall with staff at the Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia, on July 14, 2026. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine leadership to meet personnel and to discuss expeditionary medical readiness, global medical logistics, and the future of the naval medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Julius Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 06:44
    Photo ID: 9824123
    VIRIN: 260714-N-VL857-9357
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Navy Medicine logistics serves as the backbone to advancing fleet readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    EXMEDs
    Logistics NMRLC

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