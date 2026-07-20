Navy Medicine logistics serves as the backbone to advancing fleet readiness

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260714-N-VL857-9357 Matthew Gerten, the technical requirements manager for the civil engineer support equipment and engineer end item sustainment at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) listens to Rear Adm. Matthew Case, acting Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, during a question-and-answer session at a town hall with staff at the Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia, on July 14, 2026. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine leadership to meet personnel and to discuss expeditionary medical readiness, global medical logistics, and the future of the naval medical force. (U.S. Navy photo by Julius Evans)