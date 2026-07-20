U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fire M240B machine guns during weapons qualification at the 7th Army Training Command´s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 21, 2026. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat- credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9824091
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-BS310-1494
|Resolution:
|5740x3827
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/2CR machine gun qualification [Image 12 of 12], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.