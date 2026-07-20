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    2/2CR machine gun qualification [Image 5 of 12]

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    2/2CR machine gun qualification

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fire M240B machine guns during weapons qualification at the 7th Army Training Command´s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 21, 2026. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat- credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 05:33
    Photo ID: 9824087
    VIRIN: 260721-A-BS310-1439
    Resolution: 7350x4900
    Size: 13.35 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2/2CR machine gun qualification [Image 12 of 12], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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