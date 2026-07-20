2/2CR machine gun qualification

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fire M240B machine guns during weapons qualification at the 7th Army Training Command´s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 21, 2026. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat- credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)