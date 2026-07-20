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    New 2ID headquarters building opens on Camp Casey [Image 3 of 3]

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    New 2ID headquarters building opens on Camp Casey

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lobardo, commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division (2ID)/ROK-U.S. Combined Division (center right); and U.S. Army Col. Chris Choi, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander (center left); hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new 2ID headquarters building on Camp Casey, July 22, 2026. The building is part of the garrison's enduring mission of providing key infrastructure to tenant units to support operational readiness and enhance the Quality of Life of Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 03:11
    Photo ID: 9823967
    VIRIN: 260722-A-A5022-1039
    Resolution: 6012x4008
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New 2ID headquarters building opens on Camp Casey [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New 2ID headquarters building opens on Camp Casey
    New 2ID headquarters building opens on Camp Casey
    New 2ID headquarters building opens on Camp Casey

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    readiness
    Modernization
    construction
    Infrastructure

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