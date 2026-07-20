New 2ID headquarters building opens on Camp Casey

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lobardo, commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division (2ID)/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, gives a speech during a ribbon cutting ceremony held on Camp Casey to celebrate the opening of a new 2ID headquarters building, July 22, 2026. The building is part of the garrison's enduring mission of providing key infrastructure to tenant units to support operational readiness and enhance the Quality of Life of Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)