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    41st FAB Railhead Operation [Image 5 of 7]

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    41st FAB Railhead Operation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, maneuver an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System onto a railcar during Railhead Operation at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, July 21, 2026. The purpose of this training is to secure precise physical dimensions for future regional rail clearance planning ensuring rapid, unrestricted rail deployment operations across the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 00:47
    Photo ID: 9823901
    VIRIN: 260721-A-FT253-1021
    Resolution: 4133x2755
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 41st FAB Railhead Operation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    41stFAB

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