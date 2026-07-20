41st FAB Railhead Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, maneuver an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System onto a railcar during Railhead Operation at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, July 21, 2026. The purpose of this training is to secure precise physical dimensions for future regional rail clearance planning ensuring rapid, unrestricted rail deployment operations across the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)