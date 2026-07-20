U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, maneuver an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System onto a railcar during Railhead Operation at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, July 21, 2026. The purpose of this training is to secure precise physical dimensions for future regional rail clearance planning ensuring rapid, unrestricted rail deployment operations across the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 00:47
|Photo ID:
|9823900
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-FT253-1018
|Resolution:
|5954x3969
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st FAB Railhead Operation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.