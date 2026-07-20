A walk across the yard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Geoffrey Jonas, operations officer from the 373rd Quartermaster Battalion serving under the 321st Sustainment Brigade, ground guides a vehicle out of the Central Receiving and Shipping Point July 9, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)