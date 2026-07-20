Into the cab

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Douglas climbs into a vehicle as Capt. Geoffrey Jonas prepares to guide it out of the Central Receiving and Shipping Point July 9, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. Both men are from the 373rd Quartermaster Battalion serving under the 321st Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)