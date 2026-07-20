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    Into the cab [Image 1 of 2]

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    Into the cab

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Douglas climbs into a vehicle as Capt. Geoffrey Jonas prepares to guide it out of the Central Receiving and Shipping Point July 9, 2026, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The annual exercise for Army Reserve troops has drawn thousands of Soldiers to practice their military skills, repel simulated attacks, and train for real-world missions. Both men are from the 373rd Quartermaster Battalion serving under the 321st Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 22:54
    Photo ID: 9823828
    VIRIN: 260709-A-VX503-1077
    Resolution: 5936x3958
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: JEFFERSONVILLE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Into the cab [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Into the cab
    A walk across the yard

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    Fort Hunter Liggett
    CRSP Yard
    training
    Army Reserve
    BoldEagle26

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