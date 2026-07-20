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    Scout/Sniper Element Conducts Stress Shoot and Decision-Making Training [Image 1 of 3]

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    Scout/Sniper Element Conducts Stress Shoot and Decision-Making Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Scout/Sniper Element, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, conduct a stress shoot and stress decision-making exercise at Range 18 during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 20, 2026. The training reinforced foundational marksmanship skills while challenging Soldiers to make rapid decisions under physically and mentally demanding conditions. Participants engaged targets using the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System and the M4 Carbine, applying weapons manipulation, target discrimination, precision fire and safe weapons handling to enhance individual lethality, tactical proficiency and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9823786
    VIRIN: 260721-D-A3545-1363
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 744.49 KB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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