Scout/Sniper Element Conducts Stress Shoot and Decision-Making Training

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Scout/Sniper Element, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, conduct a stress shoot and stress decision-making exercise during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 20, 2026. The training reinforced foundational marksmanship skills while challenging Soldiers to make rapid decisions under physically and mentally demanding conditions.