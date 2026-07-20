1-65th Infantry Regiment Conducts Reflexive Fire Training

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Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment, prepare ammunition for Soldiers participating in reflexive fire training during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 20, 2026. The training developed Soldiers' ability to rapidly acquire and engage targets at close range through instinctive weapon handling, proper firing techniques, and immediate threat response, enhancing combat readiness and mission effectiveness.