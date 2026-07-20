1-65th Infantry Regiment Conducts Reflexive Fire Training

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Roberto Matias participates in reflexive fire training with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 20, 2026. Reflexive fire training develops Soldiers' ability to rapidly acquire and engage targets at close range through instinctive weapon handling, proper firing techniques and immediate threat response, improving lethality, survivability and combat readiness.