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    1-65th Infantry Regiment Conducts Reflexive Fire Training [Image 1 of 5]

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    1-65th Infantry Regiment Conducts Reflexive Fire Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Roberto Matias participates in reflexive fire training with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 20, 2026. Reflexive fire training develops Soldiers' ability to rapidly acquire and engage targets at close range through instinctive weapon handling, proper firing techniques and immediate threat response, improving lethality, survivability and combat readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 22:02
    Photo ID: 9823742
    VIRIN: 260720-Z-GH656-2001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1-65th Infantry Regiment Conducts Reflexive Fire Training [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1-65th Infantry Regiment Conducts Reflexive Fire Training
    1-65th Infantry Regiment Conducts Reflexive Fire Training
    1-65th Infantry Regiment Conducts Reflexive Fire Training

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