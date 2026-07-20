U.S. Soldiers Test Equipment during Project Convergence-Capstone 6

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U.S. Army Spc. Alex Allen , assigned to the 2-23rd Infantry Brigade, 4th ID, demonstrates communication technology of the Stryker during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 13, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Antony Hernandez Diaz.)