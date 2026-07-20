U.S. Army Spc. Alex Allen , assigned to the 2-23rd Infantry Brigade, 4th ID, demonstrates communication technology of the Stryker during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 13, 2026. PC-C6 is the premier Army-hosted experiment that allows the joint force and multinational allies and partners to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Antony Hernandez Diaz.)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 20:54
|Photo ID:
|9823681
|VIRIN:
|260713-A-UE485-1055
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers Test Equipment during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Antony Hernandez Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.