Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC

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An ICS613 training device rests on a table at the Professional Education Center during Cyber Shield 2026 at Camp Robinson in Little Rock, Arkansas, July 17, 2026. Instructors used the hardware to simulate a liquid natural gas terminal, teaching students how to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. (Texas Army National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Jason Archer)