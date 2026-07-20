An ICS613 training device rests on a table at the Professional Education Center during Cyber Shield 2026 at Camp Robinson in Little Rock, Arkansas, July 17, 2026. Instructors used the hardware to simulate a liquid natural gas terminal, teaching students how to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. (Texas Army National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Jason Archer)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 20:33
|Photo ID:
|9823670
|VIRIN:
|260717-Z-KI797-1044
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Jason Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.