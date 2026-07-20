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    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC [Image 21 of 24]

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    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Archer 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. service member completes an assessment on a program logic controller, simulating a liquid natural gas terminal, as part of Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 17, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, bringing together over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Archer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 20:33
    Photo ID: 9823649
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-KI797-1042
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Jason Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
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    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
    Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC
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