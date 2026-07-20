Cyber Shield 2026 at PEC

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A U.S. service member completes an assessment on a program logic controller, simulating a liquid natural gas terminal, as part of Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 17, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, bringing together over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally. (Texas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Archer)