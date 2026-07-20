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    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers [Image 4 of 7]

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    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Byron Austin 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Chef Robert Irvine observes training, speaks with soldiers and serves lunch alongside command teams at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on July 21, 2026. Irvine visited Fort Sill to engage with soldiers and provided a gourmet meal to soldiers and marines on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Byron Austin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 19:06
    Photo ID: 9823568
    VIRIN: 260721-A-DU680-1089
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Byron Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers
    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers
    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers
    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers
    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers
    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers
    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers

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