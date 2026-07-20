Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers

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Chef Robert Irvine observes training, speaks with soldiers and serves lunch alongside command teams at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on July 21, 2026. Irvine visited Fort Sill to engage with soldiers and provided a gourmet meal to soldiers and marines on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Byron Austin)