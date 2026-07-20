Chef Robert Irvine observes training, speaks with soldiers and serves lunch alongside command teams at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on July 21, 2026. Irvine visited Fort Sill to engage with soldiers and provided a gourmet meal to soldiers and marines on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Byron Austin)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 19:07
|Photo ID:
|9823565
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-DU680-1047
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Serves Fort Sill Soldiers [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Byron Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.