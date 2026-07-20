S4S welcomes Canadian Consul General

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Canadian Consul General Sylvie Bédard, center, poses with Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Kyle C. Paul, U.S. Space Command’s deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, left, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina R. Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space command senior enlisted leader, during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2026. The visit highlighted the deep operational integration between the two nations, reinforcing the strategic importance of the U.S.-Canada space alliance. (U.S. Space Force photo by David Dozoretz)