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    S4S welcomes Canadian Consul General [Image 2 of 3]

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    S4S welcomes Canadian Consul General

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    Canadian Consul General Sylvie Bédard, left, shakes hands with U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina R. Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space command senior enlisted leader, as Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Kyle C. Paul, U.S. Space Command’s deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, looks on, during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2026. The visit highlighted the deep operational integration between the two nations, reinforcing the strategic importance of the U.S.-Canada space alliance. During the two-day engagement, participants from the Canadian delegation toured the base before meeting with S4S/CJFSC leadership for a mission and familiarization brief and to discuss opportunities for future partnerships. (U.S. Space Force photo by David Dozoretz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 18:33
    Photo ID: 9823540
    VIRIN: 260717-X-OF297-1003
    Resolution: 8000x5333
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, S4S welcomes Canadian Consul General [Image 3 of 3], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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