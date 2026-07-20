Canadian Consul General Sylvie Bédard, left, shakes hands with U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina R. Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space command senior enlisted leader, as Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Kyle C. Paul, U.S. Space Command’s deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, looks on, during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2026. The visit highlighted the deep operational integration between the two nations, reinforcing the strategic importance of the U.S.-Canada space alliance. During the two-day engagement, participants from the Canadian delegation toured the base before meeting with S4S/CJFSC leadership for a mission and familiarization brief and to discuss opportunities for future partnerships. (U.S. Space Force photo by David Dozoretz)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9823540
|VIRIN:
|260717-X-OF297-1003
|Resolution:
|8000x5333
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, S4S welcomes Canadian Consul General [Image 3 of 3], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.