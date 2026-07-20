S4S welcomes Canadian Consul General

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Canadian Consul General Sylvie Bédard, left, shakes hands with U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Tina R. Timmerman, U.S. Space Forces – Space command senior enlisted leader, as Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. Kyle C. Paul, U.S. Space Command’s deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, looks on, during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., July 17, 2026. The visit highlighted the deep operational integration between the two nations, reinforcing the strategic importance of the U.S.-Canada space alliance. During the two-day engagement, participants from the Canadian delegation toured the base before meeting with S4S/CJFSC leadership for a mission and familiarization brief and to discuss opportunities for future partnerships. (U.S. Space Force photo by David Dozoretz)