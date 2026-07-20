(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    ACC Visit [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ACC Visit

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    William Tosten, Air Combat Command, meets U.S. Air Force Capt. Erik Morimoto, 492nd Attack Squadron pilot instructor, during a visit to the 163d Formal Training Unit, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 21, 2026. On June 4, 2026, the 163d FTU transitioned from Air Education and Training Command to ACC, leveraging ACC’s resources and expertise as the lead command responsible for organizing, training, and equipping combat air forces. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 18:22
    Photo ID: 9823526
    VIRIN: 260721-Z-RZ465-1038
    Resolution: 7484x4990
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Visit [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACC Visit
    ACC Visit
    ACC Visit
    ACC Visit
    ACC Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    MQ-9
    FTU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery