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Ken Cates, Air Combat Command, talks to members of the 163d Formal Training Unit, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 21, 2026. On June 4, 2026, the 163d FTU transitioned from Air Education and Training Command to ACC, leveraging ACC’s resources and expertise as the lead command responsible for organizing, training, and equipping combat air forces. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)