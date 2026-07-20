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    WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range [Image 6 of 9]

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    WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego execute short range engagement during a Combat Marksmanship Coach Course night firing range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 15, 2026. The Combat Marksmanship Coach Course is designed to develop high-performing coaches equipped to train Marines in mastering marksmanship; night firing is a specific qualification within the broader Combat Marksmanship Program, where Marines demonstrate proficiency under low-light or no-light conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9823194
    VIRIN: 260715-M-AG307-1159
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range
    WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range
    WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range
    WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range
    WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range
    WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range
    WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range
    WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range

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    TAGS

    MCRDSD
    WFTB
    Combat Marksmanship Coach
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton
    CMC

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