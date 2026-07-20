A U.S. Marine with Weapon and Field Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego clears a student’s weapon during a Combat Marksmanship Coach Course night firing range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 15, 2026. The Combat Marksmanship Coach Course is designed to develop high-performing coaches equipped to train Marines in mastering marksmanship; night firing is a specific qualification within the broader Combat Marksmanship Program, where Marines demonstrate proficiency under low-light or no-light conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9823191
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-AG307-1091
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|13.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.