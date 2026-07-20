WFTB Conducts CMC Night Range

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A U.S. Marine with Weapon and Field Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego clears a student’s weapon during a Combat Marksmanship Coach Course night firing range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 15, 2026. The Combat Marksmanship Coach Course is designed to develop high-performing coaches equipped to train Marines in mastering marksmanship; night firing is a specific qualification within the broader Combat Marksmanship Program, where Marines demonstrate proficiency under low-light or no-light conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)