127th Cyber Protection Battalion Welcomes new NCOs

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Newly inducted noncommissioned officers from the 127th Cyber Protection Battalion, 91st Cyber Brigade, Indiana National Guard, pose for a photo following their induction ceremony held at Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center, Ark., July 19, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, bringing together over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)