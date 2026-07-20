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    127th Cyber Protection Battalion Welcomes new NCOs [Image 5 of 6]

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    127th Cyber Protection Battalion Welcomes new NCOs

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew McCain, command sergeant major for the National Guard’s Professional Education Center, speaks to the Soldiers of 127th Cyber Protection Battalion, 91st Cyber Brigade, Indiana National Guard during a noncommission officer induction ceremony held at Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center, Ark., July 19, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, bringing together over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories and 23 countries to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities on a global scale. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9823182
    VIRIN: 260719-Z-DX255-7321
    Resolution: 4951x3536
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 127th Cyber Protection Battalion Welcomes new NCOs [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    127th Cyber Protection Battalion Welcomes new NCOs
    127th Cyber Protection Battalion Welcomes new NCOs
    127th Cyber Protection Battalion Welcomes new NCOs
    127th Cyber Protection Battalion Welcomes new NCOs
    127th Cyber Protection Battalion Welcomes new NCOs
    127th Cyber Protection Battalion Welcomes new NCOs

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    Cyber Shield 26, CS2026, National Guard, Professional Education Center

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