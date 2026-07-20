USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Diamond DA-20 aircraft from the CAE Pueblo Training Center perform a flyover as Master Chief Petty Officer Kristy Locke, U.S. Space Command’s Digital Superiority Directorate senior enlisted leader, sings the U.S. national anthem during Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo’s (PPoB) “Space Night” at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 17, 2026. During “Space Night,” PPoB rodeo recognized U.S Space Command, the National Space Defense Center, Combat Forces Command, the 310th Space Wing and Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases for the critical role each organization plays in the region and nationally. (USSPACECOM photo by MC1 Shannon Burns)