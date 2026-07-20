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    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night [Image 12 of 14]

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    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Burns 

    United States Space Command

    Master Chief Petty Officer Kristy Locke, U.S. Space Command’s Digital Superiority Directorate senior enlisted leader, sings the U.S. national anthem during Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo’s (PPoB) “Space Night” at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 17, 2026. During “Space Night,” PPoB rodeo recognized U.S Space Command, the National Space Defense Center, Combat Forces Command, the 310th Space Wing and Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases for the critical role each organization plays in the region and nationally. (USSPACECOM photo by MC1 Shannon Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 14:28
    Photo ID: 9822899
    VIRIN: 260717-N-MM501-1246
    Resolution: 2000x1332
    Size: 370.06 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night
    USSPACECOM Deputy Commander, CSEL Open PPoB Space Night

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    U.S. Space Command
    USSPACECOM
    Pikes Peak or Bust 2026
    PPoB Space Night

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