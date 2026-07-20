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    Charlie Company Grass Week [Image 3 of 5]

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    Charlie Company Grass Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruit Gianni Rigal, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, inspects recruits during a grass week training event on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 20, 2026. During grass week, recruits focus on the warfighting fundamentals of marksmanship, learning proper weapons handling, and safety protocols as they prepare for live-fire training, distinguishing Marines from all other services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 14:28
    Photo ID: 9822908
    VIRIN: 260720-M-FF476-1041
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Charlie Company Grass Week [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parris Island
    lima
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    MCRDPI
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