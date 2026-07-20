Charlie Company Grass Week

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U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion practice sighting in during a grass week training event on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 20, 2026. During grass week, recruits focus on the warfighting fundamentals of marksmanship, learning proper weapons handling, and safety protocols as they prepare for live-fire training, distinguishing Marines from all other services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)