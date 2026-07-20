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    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Christy Barnett 

    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center

    The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Modular Open-System Architecture Instrumentation Capability Underway off the coast of Kauai. RTC recently concluded a highly successful maritime, Missile Defense Agency (MDA), operation demonstrating the long-range missile test data collection and missile flight termination capabilities of the MOSAIC system.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 12:26
    Photo ID: 9822579
    VIRIN: 260426-A-YH545-1170
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation [Image 2 of 2], by Christy Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation
    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation

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    U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation

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    Department of War (DOW)
    Missile Defense Agency (MDA)
    RTC Modular Open-System Architecture Instrumentation Capability (MOSAIC)
    U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC)
    U.S. ARMY REDSTONE TEST CENTER (RTC)
    Test Resource Management Center (TRMC)

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