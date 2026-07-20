Date Taken: 04.30.2026 Date Posted: 07.21.2026 12:26 Photo ID: 9822579 VIRIN: 260426-A-YH545-1170 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.07 MB Location: US

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This work, U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation [Image 2 of 2], by Christy Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.