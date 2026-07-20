The U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Modular Open-System Architecture Instrumentation Capability Underway off the coast of Kauai. RTC recently concluded a highly successful maritime, Missile Defense Agency (MDA), operation demonstrating the long-range missile test data collection and missile flight termination capabilities of the MOSAIC system.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9822579
|VIRIN:
|260426-A-YH545-1170
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
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|0
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U.S. Army Redstone Test Center Successfully Completes Pacific Shadow Mission, Showcasing the Future of Agile Test Instrumentation
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